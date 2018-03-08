Book your place at Tring’s fundraising literary festival

A new chapter could be beginning at a special needs school, thanks to a Tring literary festival.

The organisers behind The Bardaid Literary Festival, which will take place from May 12-13, are aiming to raise cash for the new facility at Animal Antiks School in Aylesbury.

The same team bought a dilapidated telephone box in Long Marston last year, renovated it and converted it into a community library.

Bardaid founder Paul Eccentric told the Gazette: “There will be publishers, writers, and even a new play being presented by two comedians.

“We’ll have live poetry, including poems for children, and it will take place in the day time at Marston Village Hall and in the evening and on Sunday at the Queens Head.”

Tickets go on sale next month ,but Paul and the team are asking for donations to help create the best possible bill, with all profits going to the school’s library campaign. Donate at www.kickstarter.com/projects/241065663/the-bardaid-literary-festival-the-library-project