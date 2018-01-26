Biggleswade man’s picture wins photo competition

A Biggleswade photographer has been declared the winner of a Wildlife & Nature Photograph Competition.

Keith Golt won first prize in the competition organised by Fuller’s Hill Cottages, Little Gransden, in collaboration with the RSPB, for his picture of mute swans fighting on the Norfolk Broads.

The winners and runners-up in the adult and junior categories were awarded with their prizes at an informal ceremony on Sunday, January 21 at RSPB, The Lodge, Sandy, as part of the Big Garden Birdwatch Warm Up Weekend.

Their photographs have also been included in a 2019 charity calendar raising money for the Great Gransden Pre-school Playgroup, BBC Children in Need and the RSPB.

The competition was judged by internationally published local photographer, Darren Harbar, wildlife photographer Viv Nicholas and RSPB picture researcher and awardwinning wildlife photographer Ben Andrew.

Keith won a three-night stay at Fuller’s Hill Cottages.

The second prize was won by Malcolm Hince for his picture of majestic red kites in flight in mid-Wales.

Third prize went to Robin Claydon for his picture of two grey seals playfighting.

The under-16s winner was Charlotte Rabinovitch, aged nine, from Elstree. Second was Frankie Goodman, aged eight, from Wixams, and third was Morweena Turner, aged 13, from Milton Keynes.