Berko woman bounces back to health and fitness

A young woman who battled the bulge for 20 years has transformed her life by becoming a model and fitness trainer – in just two years.

Jessica Long, from Berkhamsted, was unfit and overweight before she started trampoline classes in 2016.

But after two years of training she shed a third of her weight, and is now a full-time fitness instructor.

Jessica, 33, said: “I’ve literally bounced my way to health, happiness, confidence and a brand new career.”

Her dream came true when she took part in the Pure Elite bikini, fitness and muscle model competition.

She said: “Until that moment, I had never, ever, felt good in a bikini.

“But I was so proud of my body and all it had done for me, I wanted to show it off.”

After her fitness transformation she decided to help other women improve their health.

“When followers started asking me for advice and even asking if I’d train them, I decided to qualify as a personal trainer and trampoline instructor.I was terrified of giving up my job but I handed my notice in and have never looked back.”

One year on, Jessica runs four Boogie Bounce classes a week at the Civic Centre in Berkhamsted High Street.