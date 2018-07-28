Berkhamsted volunteers recognised for their extraordinary work

Two Berkhamsted volunteers have been recognised by the Prime Minister for their outstanding support for people with disabilities across the world.

Janet Ivin and John Carter have received Points of Light volunteering awards for their work using innovative new technologies to produce rehabilitation equipment.

Janet and John train occupational therapists around the world to produce essential rehabilitation equipment from waste paper and cardboard.

The groundbreaking Appropriate Paper-Based Technologies allow equipment such as walking frames, callipers and hand braces to be made to people’s individual specifications at low cost.

The method also means equipment can be made quickly and with less damage to the local environment.

Janet and John have delivered training in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka on multiple occasions, ensuring that local therapists can produce equipment independently and support patients and families to use it.

Janet and John are among six volunteers specially recognised to coincide with the first Global Disability Summit, co-hosted by the UK’s Department for International Development with the International Disability Alliance and the Government of Kenya, which took place on July 24 at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London.

The summit brought together leaders from the private sector, governments, donor agencies and charities to raise awareness and show commitment to transform the lives of people with disabilities.

In the lead-up to the summit, Janet and John were invited to a round table hosted by Lord Bates, Minister of State for International Development, where they were presented with their awards.