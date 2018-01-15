Berkhamsted man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after woman injured in Hemel Hempstead crash

A man has been arrested for drug driving and attempted murder after a collision left a women in 'critical condition' at hospital.
Police were called at 12.12am today (Monday, January 15) to reports of a collision in Queensway, Hemel Hempstead.
A grey Volvo had collided with a woman pedestrian before then colliding with a shop.
The woman was taken to hospital where she remains in a critical condition.
Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident, or events leading up to it, to get in touch.
A 48-year-old man from Berkhamsted, who was driving the vehicle, has been arrested.
Anyone with information should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 5 of January 15.
Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.