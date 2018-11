An 11-year-old Berkhamsted girl is appearing in Nativity! The Musical at Milton Keynes Theatre this week.

Adelaide Barham said: “I really want to be an actress when I’m older and am really keen to perform in musical theatre on a UK tour or in the West End, so this was an ideal opportunity.

“All my family are coming and some of my friends.

“And a big group from AllStars Academy, where I train, are coming too as there’s three of us from there in this show, which is great.”