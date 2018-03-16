Berkhamsted could be named the best place to live in the UK after coming top of Sunday Times’ Southeast locations

Berkhamsted could be named the best place to live in the UK this Sunday after being named the top location in the Southeast by the Sunday Times.

Fifteen locations in the Southeast have been named among the Best Places to Live in Britain by The Sunday Times and Berkhamsted crowned THE Best Place to Live in the Southeast.

The accolade comes ahead of the full reveal of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday, March 18. The supplement assesses a wide range of factors, from jobs, schools and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops, in order to compile the definitive top locations to live.

The methodology uses robust statistics, but also the knowledge of The Sunday Times’s expert panel. The judges combine the hard data with their own on-the-ground experience and insight to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where everyone can thrive.

Berkhamsted is described as ‘affluent and attractive, with chic shops and great places to eat in its medieval heart’.

The Sunday Times assessment continued: “It has also declared itself a ‘Transition Town’, meaning locals are encouraged to think about sustainability. It’s certainly worth sustaining, with the Grand Union Canal running right through it, the ruins of a moated castle, top-rated schools – notably the independent Berkhamsted Academy (though most of the town is also in the catchment for the outstanding Chesham Grammar) – and Ashridge Forest and the Chilterns nearby. And there’s an easy commute to London, with Euston station a 30-minute train ride away.”

The Southeast has long been popular with those looking to flee London’s stratospheric house prices, and 15 locations are included in Best Places to Live this year. Lymington and Stockbridge, both in Hampshire, have retained their place from last year’s list.

Nearby Wendover and Olney - both in Bucks - have also made the list.

Lymington, a port town on the Solent, has a large tourist industry due to its harbour and proximity to the New Forest. It’s a popular place to live, with predominantly Georgian buildings and sloping cobbled streets leading to the Old Town Quay, where the fishing boats still unload their catch. Average house prices range from £194,820 for a one-bedroom starter house to £830,270 for a five-bedroom family home.

Another notable inclusion is Sevenoaks, Kent, which slipped off the list last year, but returns for 2018. This is partly due to the opening of a new girls’ grammar school annexe last September after years of campaigning, adding to a choice of independents and outstanding primaries. The town is surrounded by miles of green belt and greenery in every direction, including the deer park at Knole. Highly rated new eateries include Brisket and Barrell, which serves smoked pulled pork or sausages by the weight, and Fego, for clean eating.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain covers the following regions: North and Northeast, Midlands, Northern Ireland, Southeast, Wales, Southwest, East, London, Scotland and the Northwest. It also reveals the overall best place to live in the UK.

“Choosing the right location to put down roots is one of the most important decisions you’ll make,” said Helen Davies, The Sunday Times Home editor. “Which is why we’re here to help - and what Best Places to Live in Britain is all about. We’re very excited that it is a standalone magazine this year. There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.”

Like London, house price growth in the Southeast is now starting to slow, which could be good news for first time buyers.

