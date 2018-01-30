Berkhamsted coffee morning in support of hospice

People in Berkhamsted are being invited to a special Warming Morning at Sheldon Lodge, Berkhamsted, to raise funds for the Hospice of St Francis.

Churchill Retirement Living is inviting people to step out of the cold and into the warmth of the development on the High Street at 10.30am on Friday, February 23, when they will be treated to coffee and cake in return for a small donation.

All of the money raised will go to the hospice, which provides free, expert care for people living with life-limiting illnesses in west Herts and south Bucks.

Churchill spokesman Yvette Christy said: “We’re delighted to be holding our Warming Morning event to raise funds for such a worthwhile cause to help it continue its vital work in the local community.

“Every penny counts, which is why we’re asking as many people as possible to come along and support our event by digging deep.

“It’s the perfect excuse to enjoy a bit of indulgence, as well as an ideal opportunity for visitors to experience the lifestyle on offer at the Lodge.”