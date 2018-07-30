Berkhamsted boys raise £3,000 from charity head shave

Four teenage boys have smashed their £2,000 fundraising target, after having their heads shaved in aid of their local hospice charity.

Josh Bulpitt, Louis Gardener, Sam Ineson and Luca Vukovich, all aged 15, faced the clippers on Tuesday, July 17, at Open Hairdressing in Berkhamsted.

Josh, Sam, Louis and Luca after their headshave

The lads, who attend Ashlyns School, decided to have their heads shaved to raise money for The Hospice of St Francis, which provides care and support for people affected by life-limiting illness in Herts and Bucks.

On the boys’ Virgin Money Giving page, Josh said: “This cause is especially close to our hearts as my dear friend Louis, who is also shaving his head, sadly lost his mum to cancer.

“Louis’s mum passed away in the hospice, this place has been amazing to Louis and his family even after the tragedy and have also done the same for many other families in similar situations.

“We just want to give back.”

The boys have so far raised £3,442.50, including Gift Aid, for the hospice. Visit uk.virginmoneygiving.com and search for Josh Bulpitt.