Berkhamsted boy to perform at London Coliseum

A Berkhamsted boy will be performing in the English National Ballet’s production of Nutcracker at the London Coliseum this Christmas, for the sixth time.



Noah Spiers, aged 12, is a student at the prestigious Tring Park School for the Performing Arts.

He previously attended Berkhamsted School and Lockers Park School.

In the ballet, he plays a skater in the ensemble of party children and soldiers.

Mum, Vanessa, said Noah discovered his passion for dance at the age of seven, when he successfully auditioned for Nutcracker with the English National Ballet.

This Christmas will be Noah’s sixth consecutive year performing in Nutcracker with the company.

Noah has also performed Le Corsaire with the English National Ballet for two seasons, and has performed at Sadler’s Wells with the National Youth Ballet for the last three summers.

As well as dancing, Noah is a keen actor and played the role of Baggaley in Johnny English Strikes Again, which was released in cinemas in October.

Noah will be performing in The Nutcracker from December 21 to 30.