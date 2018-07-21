Berkhamsted artist’s work goes on display

Berkhamsted artist Catherine Hay is exhibiting at the Upstairs Gallery in Berkhamsted from Tuesday July 24 until Saturday August 4.

Catherine has been working as an artist since 2004, specialising in vibrant oils inspired by nature and oil portraits.

She also works as a calligrapher.

The exhibition, entitled Exhibit C, will demonstrate the colour, range and inspiration of her work.

Alongside her own landscape art, Catherine has invited documentary and portrait photographer Vanessa Champion to exhibit her Ashridge images.

There’s also a chance to meet the artist at a special event from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, July 28.