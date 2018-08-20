Award for Parkinson’s film made with West Herts support group

A volunteer for the Parkinson’s UK West Herts branch has won an award with a film highlighting some of the difficulties of living with Parkinson’s disease.

Victoria Hart volunteers at Parkinson’s West Herts, which covers Dacorum, Watford, St Albans, Three Rivers and Hertsmere, because her grandfather suffered with the disease for many years

In April, with #WorldParkinsonsDay around the corner, she suggested to the group that she produce a short film to demonstrate some of the challenges faced by people living with Parkinson’s to raise awareness of the condition and help find a cure.

With support from the local group, Victoria spent a morning filming with Parkinson’s sufferer Hilary, with her Apsley-based brother, Andrew, acting as cameraman.

Hilary, who was diagnosed about 10 years ago, agreed to let Victoria film snippets of her morning routine to demonstrate some of the effects Parkinson’s has on her daily life.

Hilary’s husband David, who is the group treasurer, also filmed some clips from a conductive exercise run by the group.

Conductive education involves learning or relearning motor skills and encouraging the brain and body to work together.

Soon after delivering the short film in time for the April campaign #UniteForParkinsons, Victoria learned that the first annual short film festival was coming to Watford in the summer and decided to enter the film.

To her great delight, Living With Parkinson’s was selected to be shown at the Watford Short Film Festival and won the Audience Award.

For details of exercise classes run by Parkinson’s West Herts in Hemel Hempstead, see Clubs & Community, page 21.