Average of five thefts a day from vehicles in Dacorum since start of 2018

Police have warned of a sharp rise in the number of thefts from motor vehicles across Dacorum since the turn of the new year.

By the end of last week more than 60 incidents had been reported to Herts Police, and officers believe there may have been further cases they have not been made aware of.

PCSO Jake Smith said: “I would like to stress the importance of removing all valuable items from your vehicle, such as sat navs, phones, and laptops but also things like loose change, bags, coats and sunglasses.

“Leaving items on display could attract thieves and it takes just seconds for them to break in and steal them.

“Tool thefts in particular have also been a problem. The best thing to do is to remove all tools from vehicles overnight. If this isn’t possible, consider fitting a good quality tool safe to your vehicle to keep them more secure. You should also park on a driveway where possible and reverse up to a garage or wall to prohibit access to rear van doors.”

Anyone with information about the recent thefts is asked to contact PCSO Smith on 101.

You can also report information online at www.herts.police.uk/Report