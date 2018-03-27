Attempted robbers leave woman injured in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to identify two suspects following an attempted robbery in Hemel Hempstead.

At 7pm on Saturday March 3, a woman was walking through the Magic Roundabout underpass, towards Riverside, when she was approached by a man and woman who attempted to steal her handbag. A scuffle ensued before the suspects fled the scene empty-handed.

The male suspect is described as being aged in his 20s, white, with green eyes and was wearing a hood.

The female suspect, who was wearing a long coat, is described as having blonde hair with dyed dark roots and several facial and ear piercings. She also had tattoos on her hands and neck. She is described as being white and aged in her 20s but looked older than the man.

Detective Constable Katherine Stevens, from the Dacorum Local Crime Unit, said: “Thankfully no property was taken but the victim fell to the ground during the incident and sustained injuries to her face.

“I am appealing for anyone who thinks they may know the identities of the people involved to please come forward. I would also like to hear from anyone who thinks they may have seen the suspects in the area around the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dacorum Local Crime Unit on the non-emergency number 101 or email katherine.stevens@herts.pnn.police.uk, quoting crime reference D1/18/1931.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or fill in their online form.