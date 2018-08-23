Astley Cooper students celebrate excellent GCSE results

The Astley Cooper School achieved top GCSE grades despite the more challenging grading system.

Student Amy Dorling, who achieved top grades in all her subjects, and is staying on at school to take A levels in English Literature, Drama and Psychology, said: “I’m really happy with my results, the hard work paid off.”

Left to right; Alex Dakaj; Harrison Rodrigoe and George Elson. Front row, left Amy Dorling and right Rayne Marsh.

Headteacher Edward Gaynor said: “Congratulations to our students. We know that there has been a lot of anxiety nationally over the tougher GCSEs this year.

“It is a credit to our young people and their teachers that so many students have done well today.’