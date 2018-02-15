Assault appeal as woman is 'left shaken' after being pushed over

A woman was left 'shaken' after being pushed over in an unprovoked assault.

Police are appealing for witnesses and information following the incident in Markyate, which occurred between 6.30pm and 7pm on Monday (February 12).

A woman in her 20s was running along London Road when an unknown man appeared at her side and pushed her. She fell and suffered grazes to her knee.

The man did not make any threats or steal any property and ran off towards the Plume of Feathers.

PC Tom Colvin, who is investigating the incident, said: “Thankfully the woman wasn’t seriously injured but was left shaken by what happened.

"The incident occurred on a busy residential road so it is quite possible there would have been a number of people around at the time. I am appealing for anyone who saw what happened, or who thinks they may know the identity of the man, to please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PC Colvin on the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference D1/18/1379. You can also email him at tom.colvin@herts.pnn.police.uk.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.