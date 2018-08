Ashlyns students celebrated another excellent set of results at A level - despite the tougher exams.

Headteacher James Shapland said: “Despite the ever-increasing demands of tougher examinations, we are delighted that our students have risen to the challenge and that so many have now secured terrific results at the end of thirteen years of education.

“It is always a privilege to witness their joy, alongside that of their parents and teachers, when the results come in.”