Apply for grants from Bedfordshire police fund

There’s one month left to apply for the Police and Crime Commissioner’s Grant Fund.

At the start of the year, Bedfordshire’s PCC, Kathryn Holloway, launched the 2018/19 Grant Fund application process for those who run projects which prevent offending, protect communities and support victims of crime to cope, recover and move forward.

There is now only a month left to apply for the PCC’s Grant Fund which is created by combining a grant from the Ministry of Justice and funding from the Bedfordshire Police Force budget.

Commissioner Holloway said: “I particularly want to spread the news of my Grant Fund as widely as possible so that those who have never applied to me before for funding get an equal opportunity to do so, whether they are single individuals with a brilliant idea, voluntary groups or established partners. I am asking this year for every single organisation or person who applies to me for cash help to demonstrate how their project both reduces demand on Bedfordshire Police and builds confidence in the force.

“I am particularly interested this year in projects which help to reduce knife crime and gang involvement. I am extremely interested too in projects which help to give a better start to young children to help avoid a future life of crime. I continue to wish to help protect those at risk of Domestic Abuse and Child Sexual Exploitation and also victims of largely hidden crimes, like hate crime and forced marriage.”

See www.bedfordshire.pcc.police.uk and click on Campaigns and Initiatives.