Application deadline for school places in Herts is next week

The deadline for applying to primary, junior and middle schools in Hertfordshire closes next week.

The easiest way to apply before the Monday (January 15) deadline is by completing the online application form at www.hertfordshire.gov.uk/admissions

Online applications can be amended at any time up to the closing date and the school offer can be viewed and responded to before allocation letters are received.

Last year 99 per cent of parents/carers applied online and found the system quick, easy and secure.

Terry Douris, cabinet member for education, libraries and localism at Herts County Council, said: “We have a good track record of children getting a place at one of their preferred schools and we understand this is really important to parents and carers.

“Last year almost 99 percent of children in Hertfordshire were allocated one of their four ranked primary, junior or middle schools and nearly 95 per cent allocated one of their four ranked secondary or upper schools.

“I would urge parents and carers to carefully consider the schools they rank, to make realistic preferences and to visit local schools before applying.”