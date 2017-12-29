Appeal to trace wanted man in Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a man who is wanted.

Oliver Baker, who is 30 years old and whose last known address is Marlins Turn in Hemel Hempstead, is wanted in connection with an assault.

The assault occurred between 3.40am and 3.45am on Thursday, December 28, at an address in Linton Avenue, Borehamwood, when the victim – a woman known to the offender – was

punched in the face and strangled. She suffered cuts and bruising as a result.

Anyone who sees Oliver is asked to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101, quoting crime reference J1/17/5486.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or through their Anonymous Online Form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will never need to go to court.