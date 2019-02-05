Appeal to find stolen barge believed to be in Leighton Buzzard

A desperate barge owner is appealing for the public’s help in finding his stolen vessel which he believes is now in the Leighton Buzzard area.

William Egan has been patrolling the towpath searching for his boat since yesterday morning after it was stolen from Northchurch, in Berkhamsted, at around 10am. It was last seen heading towards Leighton Buzzard today at around 10am.

William is appealing for the public's help to find his boat

This is the second occasion his boat has been stolen this month and he believes the same people have taken the boat on both occasions.

William said: “This is the second time the same people have done this and I’m really struggling to get the boat back, it means me waiting for it to stop and take it when no one is on board. The first time it happened was on Saturday, it only travelled about a mile or so when they got stuck in ice.

“The police searched it and I stayed in it overnight on Sunday.

“I had gone to B&Q to get new locks, when I got back the boat was gone.”

William was searching for the boat until 9pm on Monday before returning to his car and sleeping in it overnight.

He continued his search at 8am this morning, walking down the river and then back to his car.

He said: “The boat is my home so I’m left sleeping in my car at the moment. I wear hearing aids and they’re on the boat.

“They have broken parts out of the boat and threw them in the canal. I’ve collected the items as I go but it will mean I can’t live on board until I get it back and fix the damage so maybe a few weeks. I believe it’s the people I bought it from who have done this.

“It would take around three hours to get to Leighton Buzzard but I haven’t heard from anyone to say they have got there yet, I just can’t cover all the areas in one go by myself.

“I’ve called along the river to try and get any information from businesses etc along the way.

“I may have missed the boat or just not caught up yet, a few marinas have said they will keep an eye out for me.

“I think the boats in the Leighton Buzzard area, I spoke to a marina just before the area and a coffee shop on a canal boat out side Tesco, both said they will let me know but haven’t yet.”

William bought the boat at the beginning of January and is offering a reward to anyone who has any information that can help locate his boat.

If anyone has any information about the stolen boat, email William on w.egan@icloud.com.