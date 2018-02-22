Appeal to find missing woman from Wigginton

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a woman who is missing from her home in Wigginton.

Lisa Phillips, aged 49, was last seen at her home at 9.30pm on Monday, February 19.

Lisa is white, of a slim build, 5ft 3in tall with blue eyes and short blonde hair. She also wears glasses.

Lisa has links to Chesham and officers are growing concerned for her welfare.

Anyone who has seen Lisa or has information on her whereabouts should contact Hertfordshire Constabulary on the non-emergency number 101, quoting ISR 750 of 20 February.