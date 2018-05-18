Appeal to find missing teenager from Kings Langley

Police are appealing to members of the public to help trace a missing 15-year-old girl.

Chelsea Binfield was last seen at home in Kings Langley on the morning of May 14.

She is described as white, 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build and with shoulder length auburn hair. She was wearing blue ripped jeans, a white crop top and a blue jacket.

If you have seen Chelsea since she went missing or have information about her whereabouts please contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101.

If you believe you are with Chelsea or have seen her in the last few moments please call 999 immediately.