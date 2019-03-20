Appeal for mystery Hemel hero who got crash victims to hospital

A mum and daughter injured in a car crash are hoping to track down the Hemel van driver who rushed them to hospital.

Ema Hunt was driving her 11-year-old daughter Darci to school on March 13 when they were involved in a crash with a truck on a M1 slip road near Chesterfield.

The crash aftermath

The 35-year-old, who was knocked unconscious by the impact, woke to a man helping her out of the wreckage.

“I was in a massive amount of shock and from nowhere a guy opened my door,” she said.

“He came over to my daughter reassuring Darci, before putting her in his van and treating my bloody nose.”

Ema, of Swanwick, was told by Highways Agency to wait two hours for an ambulance.

But the van driver offered to drive the mum and daughter to hospital himself, where they later recovered.

“I think the gentleman deserves a lot of recognition and I owe him a great deal of gratitude,” Ema added.

“Unfortunately I didn’t get his name but he said he had a 10-year-old daughter and was from Hemel Hempstead.”

The mum made an appeal on Facebook to find the van driver and thank him – and more than 800 people have already shared her post.

If you know the driver of the black Ford van from Hemel Hempstead contact us on thegazette@jpimedia.co.uk

