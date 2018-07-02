Appeal for missing twin sisters with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information to trace two missing teenage sisters with links to Hemel Hempstead.

Lauren Jones and Jade Jones, both 17, were last seen in Watford town centre around 1pm on Saturday (June 30).

Herts Police say both sisters have links to the Hemel Hempstead area.

Lauren is described as white, of medium build with long auburn hair that she often wears up in a bun.

She was last seen wearing a black top and black leggings with a white Nike tick on them, with nose and tongue piercings.

Jade is described as white, of medium build with shoulder-length black hair with red streaks in it.

She was last seen wearing a green camouflage-patterned jumper with black jeans and khaki green trainers.

Jade was carrying a white Michael Kors handbag and also has a nose piercing.

Police say they are growing increasingly concerned for Lauren and Jade’s welfare at this time.

They urge anyone who has seen them or has information about their whereabouts to contact Hertfordshire Constabulary via the non-emergency number 101 quoting ISR 211 of July 1.

Herts Police say if you believe you are with Lauren or Jade now or have seen them in the last few moments please call 999.