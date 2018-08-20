Appeal for missing teenagers with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for information to trace two teenage boys with links to Hemel Hempstead.

Stephen, aged 16, and Bobby, aged 14, were last seen leaving an address on Telegraph Lane, Four Marks, in Hampshire at 12.25pm yesterday (Sunday, August 19).

Stephen is described as white, of slim build, 6ft 1ins, with short blond hair and was last seen wearing a blue hoody, grey tracksuit bottoms, gloves and carrying an Adidas bag.

Bobby is described as white, of broad build, 5ft 4ins, with black wavy / curly hair and was last seen wearing a grey hoody, black tracksuit bottoms and carrying a bag.

Inspector Nicola Prior, said: “I am appealing for anyone who has seen Stephen or Bobby since they went missing, or anyone who knows where they might be, to get in touch with us.

“It is believed they may have travelled to the Hemel Hempstead area so I would also ask people in this area to keep a look out for them.

“I would also appeal directly the boys to make contact with us and let us know that they are okay.”

Anyone with information should contact Hampshire Constabulary on 101 quoting 44180314682.