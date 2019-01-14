Appeal for missing teenager with links to Hemel Hempstead

Police are appealing for the public’s help to find a missing 16-year-old girl who has links to Hemel Hempstead.

April Smith, who is from Clacton, was last seen at 4pm on Friday, January 11 and police and her family are concerned for her welfare.

April has been reported missing before and is considered to be vulnerable.

She has links to Hemel Hempstead and the Docklands and Tower Hamlets areas of London.

She has shoulder length hair, which she wears in a top knot, and was last seen wearing a white and cream knee length puffa jacket, a khaki tracksuit and black trainers.

Anyone who has seen April is asked to call Clacton Police Station on 101.