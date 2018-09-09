Animal magic at Hemel’s Willow fun day

Exotic animals from were a huge attraction when Hemel’s Willow charity shop celebrated its third birthday with a family fun day in the town centre, raising a total of £480.

Willow thanked Bovingdon-based AmeyZoo for bringing the animals, Nisa Local Crabtree Lane store for its generous donation of £250 and Alpen bars, Simply Cakes for cupcakes, Susan’s Bakery Grovehill for gingerbread biscuits, Cafe Nero for the Belgian chocolate fudge cake and Liberty Tea Rooms for coffee and the loan of the vintage cake stands.

Stall at Willow fun day

Shop volunteers Tracey Unwin and Rebecca Gabbitas are pictured holding a corn snake.