Animal activists to hold vigil for slaughterhouse chickens in Hemel High Street

Hertfordshire Chicken Save are staging a peaceful candlelit vigil in Hemel Hempstead High Street tomorrow (Saturday).

Between 4pm and 6pm the activists will remember chickens they witnessed entering Bell Farm slaughterhouse during their monthly vigils.

A spokesman said: “We believe we have reached the point of bearing witness to one million individuals pass through the gates during our vigils alone.

“We will have our information plus Veganuary flyers and footage from our vigils including the mercy releases we have negotiated.

“We are collecting flowers which will be taken to the slaughterhouse later on.”

Hertfordshire Chicken Save are part of The Save Movement Worldwide Network who now have more than 600 vigils set up across the world.

For more information visit thesavemovement.org