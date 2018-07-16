An evening of entertainment at Berkhamsted Cricket Club

Pitch Perfect returns to Berkhamsted Cricket Club on Sunday July 22, offering musical entertainment, fun and laughter for all the family.

Olivier Award-winning actor Adrian Scarborough, best known for his roles in The King’s Speech and Gavin and Stacey, will compere, introducing a dazzling line-up which includes Britain’s Got Talent semi-finalist, Ronan Busfield, actor Geoffrey Palmer and Covent Garden husband-and-wife operatic duo Phillip Conway-Brown and Kathryn Jenkin.

Rock ’n’ roller Shane Lamont and all-female singing group, Amersham A Cappella will also wow the crowds picnicking on the grass with their toe-tapping tunes.

The money raised from this year’s event will be split between the cricket club and the Hospice of St Francis.

Hospice CEO Kate Phipps-Wiltshire said: “We hope that the sun will continue to shine and music- lovers in their droves will come with their picnic rugs, camping chairs and hampers for a feast of frivolity, fun and musical prowess, all against the backdrop of the glorious Berkhamsted countryside.”

The event runs from 5pm to 8.30pm, doors open 4pm. Limited car parking available on the field. Food from Rumbles Catering, local ale and cider from BerkoBeerFest, cocktails from Three Piece Bar and coffee from Smiths Coffee will also be available.

Tickets, £15 in advance via Eventbrite Pitch Perfect Berkhamsted. Tickets on the door £20, children free.