An apology to the former mayor of the Borough of Dacorum, Gillian Chapman

On June 29, the Hemel Gazette ran an article on this website, headlined 'Former mayor took her own life after struggling with menopause, inquest hears'.

The article was wholly inaccurate in identifying the subject of the inquest as Gillian Chapman, a former Mayor of the Borough of Dacorum.

The subject of the inquest had the same name but was not the former mayor.

The article had been provided by a news agency and had been published by the Hemel Gazette in good faith. It was removed as soon as the Hemel Gazette became aware of the mistake.

We would like to sincerely apologise to Mrs Chapman, and members of her family, for the upset that was caused by this serious inaccuracy.