Amazon’s £2,000 donation to Hemel charity

A group that supports local people of all ages through music and movement has received a £2,000 donation from Amazon in Hemel Hempstead.

Founded on the belief that music and movement can improve people’s mental health, Make a Move Dance Academy runs customised sessions and projects for disadvantaged children and young adults in the Hemel area. The donation from Amazon’s Hemel fulfilment centre will go towards facility hire and equipment, so Make a Move can continue running classes for low-income families. Make a Move founder, Zoe Mackie, is pictured with some of her pupils and Amazon staff.