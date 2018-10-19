Amazon Hemel staff go pyjamas for children with cancer

Staff from Amazon in Hemel Hempstead held a pyjama party at the fulfilment centre in support of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

The local Amazon team joined a global movement called #GoGold and linked in with colleagues in Amazon sites around the world to host a #PJammin ® party.

The theme pays tribute to children with cancer who can spend a long period of time living in their pyjamas during treatment and recovery. A gold ribbon is the international symbol of childhood cancer.

In honour of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, the Hemel Amazon team, together with Amazon in Milton Keynes and Dunstable, made a £3,000 donation to the Luton and Dunstable University Hospital

And the local team raised an additional £600 for the hospital from a bake sale they held during the event.

The donation will go towards the hospital’s new child oncology rooms project.

The hospital also received a surprise donation of 30 Fire Tablets, for the children inits care.

The event and donation were part of the Amazon in the Community programme.