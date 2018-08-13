Amazon Hemel’s £1,000 donation to help homeless young people in Herts

A charity that supports young people facing homelessness in Hemel and the wider Hertfordshire area has received a donation of £1,000 from Hemel’s Amazon fulfilment centre.

Herts Young Homeless (hyh) has been working to tackle homelessness among 16 to 24-year-olds across Herts since 1998. The charity offers mediation, education and prevention services, as well as emergency accommodation.

The money will go towards hyh’s Nightstop Herts service, which provides emergency accommodation for young people in the home of approved volunteers, to prevent young people from sleeping rough, ‘sofa surfing’ or staying in unsuitable accommodation where they could be at risk.

Herts Young Homeless spokesman Alison Wildey said: “We’re very grateful to be nominated for this donation.

“It’s a fantastic amount of money which can provide up to 40 bed nights in Nightstop Herts so will make a difference to vulnerable young people in the local community who are facing homelessness.”

The donation was part of the Amazon in the Community programme.