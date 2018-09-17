All ages join Three Peaks walk for Herts hospice care

More than 600 walkers joined Rennie Grove Hospice Care on Sunday, September 9, to celebrate a decade of the Chilterns 3 Peaks Challenge.

The spectacular walk – which is the last section of the Ridgeway National Trail – offered an opportunity to walk seven, 11 or 20 miles and raise vital funds for an important local charity, which provides 24/7 hospice at home care for people in Herts and Bucks.

Helen Usborne and Mark Braley and their four boys set out on the Chiltern 3 Peaks Challenge

Participants got together with friends, colleagues, family, children and dogs to enjoy a day out walking in the fresh air, taking in the incredible views around this area of outstanding natural beauty.

It was ideal walking weather with outbreaks of sunshine and a cool breeze as participants of all ages tackled the first two peaks of Whiteleaf Cross and Coombe Hill.

Enjoying the opportunity to be outside and spend time together as a family were the Sawyers from Tring and Chesham Bois, who proudly completed the 11-mile route.

Sue, together with son James and grandchildren Joe and Beth, were taking part to support Rennie Grove after the charity’s nurses cared for Sue’s husband.

Sue said: “This is the fourth year I have taken part and it’s been lovely to do something together for such a good cause and take time to talk to each other.”

Helen Usborne and Mark Braley from Berkhamsted, with their sons Thomas, seven, Fred, five, Alex, three, and Luke, one, tackled the seven-mile routes.

Helen said: “We aimed for seven miles but had a contingency plan in place in the form of grandparents, just in case it was too much for the boys.”

Transport provider Arriva Buses bought seven-mile walkers back to their own vehicles parked at Princes Risborough School while those walking on to complete the 11-mile route boarded the bus to Tring to complete the final four miles on foot.

Those taking on the ultimate 20-mile challenge trekked the entire route from Princes Risborough to the top of Ivinghoe Beacon.

