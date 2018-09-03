Air ambulance charity joins campaign week

An appeal is being made to support the Essex and Herts Air Ambulance (EHAA) during a special campaign week.

The EHAA are members of the Association of Air Ambulances, which is hosting the event to highlight the life-saving work of the many charities across the country.

Air Ambulance charities are celebrating National Air Ambulance Week (#NAAW2018) from September 10-16. The charities are funded by the generosity of the public and treat over 25,000 patients throughout the year.

Operational every single day, the 21 charities operate 39 aircraft and are deployed to treat the most critically ill or seriously injured patients in their time of need. Across the UK, an air ambulance is deployed every 10 minutes, essentially bringing the hospital to the patient, no matter their location.

Many carry and administer blood products which drastically improve the chances of a patient getting to hospital alive, whilst they also undertake a number of critical inter-hospital transfers every year.

The charities need funds to expand their operations, increase their operating hours to provide night Helicopter Emergency Medical Service missions, upgrade to larger aircrafts, and enhance their medical capability and investment in the education and training of their paramedics and doctors. Visit https://ehaat.org/