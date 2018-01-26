Act now for a chance to win funding

Organisers of this year’s Luton and Bedfordshire Community Awards are inviting charities with a local focus to apply for what could be a massive cash boost later this year.

But there’s not much time left for groups to get their applications in, as the deadline for entries is Wednesday January 31.

Last year’s Community Awards raised £25,000 for the Luton Food Bank, enabling it to buy a new van and pay the insurance, tax and fuel for the next four years.

Awards organiser Mostaque Koyes said: “We are inviting charities to put forward a compelling case for this funding pot. The committee of judges, sponsors and members of the local community will choose their winner later this year.

“The most important thing that the committee will be looking for is that there is something tangible to come from the money. The community must be able to see what difference the cash makes.”

Over the last eight years, a host of charities have benefited from a total of £125,000 raised.

The money comes from fund-raising throughout the year and is presented at the awards evening.

To apply, visit ciluton.co.uk/community-awards