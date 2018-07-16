Accreditation achievement for Hemel doctors’ clinic

A private clinic in Hemel has become the 30th organisation to receive UKAS accreditation against the requirements of the Imaging Services Accreditation Scheme (ISAS).

One Stop Doctors opened in September 2016 as an innovative healthcare hub aiming to provide high-quality patient care including a range of clinical, diagnostic and wellbeing services.

A number of the clinic’s diagnostic imaging services are covered by the UKAS accreditation, including radiography, ultrasound, mammography, CT, MRI, bone mineral densitometry and PACS.

Launched in 2010 as a joint initiative by the Royal College of Radiologists (RCR) and the Society and College of Radiographers (SCoR), ISAS was developed to help diagnostic imaging services providers ensure that their patients consistently receive high-quality services, delivered by competent staff, working in a safe environment.

It covers five quality areas of patient experience; clinical; safety and facilities; resources and workforce; and leadership and management.

Diagnostic imaging manager David Lawless said: “Everyone in the team here is delighted to achieve this recognition. We work extremely hard to give patients the best possible experience and we are committed to providing a valuable service to local GPs, hospitals and of course, the people across Herts, Beds, Bucks and North London who need rapid access to high quality imaging.”

UKAS CEO Paul Stennett, said: “Congratulations to all the imaging staff at One Stop Doctors. Accreditation to the ISAS standard provides confidence to patients, imaging professionals and commissioners that the highest standards of care are available.”