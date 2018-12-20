Abbots Langley girl, five, celebrates end of cancer treatment

There was not a dry eye on the Starfish children’s ward at Watford General Hospital as five-year-old Lucy Mitchell rang the bell to celebrate the end of her treatment for leukaemia.

Lucy, from Abbots Langley, has been undergoing treatment for two-and-a-half years, so ringing the hospital’s End of Treatment Bell marks a huge milestone.

It means she’s finished her treatment and she’s now ready to get on with life, just in time for Christmas.

Lucy’s dad, Carl, recently raised almost £5,000 for the children’s ward by completing a 12-mile Tough Mudder race with friends.