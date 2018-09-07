A helping hand for young Hemel bookworms

Belswains Primary School, in Barnfield, Hemel Hempstead has received a donation of £1,500 towards its new library from the local Amazon team.

Last year the school benefited from a newly built library to cater for its enthusiastic young readers, aged three to 11. Members of the Amazon team went along to see the new facilities and how the donation has made a difference.

General manager at Amazon Hemel Hempstead, David Tindal, said: “When we heard about the improvements taking place at Belswains Primary School, we were happy to help out in any way we could.

“At Amazon, we’re really passionate about the joy of reading and helping children broaden their literary horizons. Hopefully, the donation will go some way to encouraging pupils to keep developing their reading skills.”

Headteacher Michael Fearnhead said: “We put a lot of emphasis on improving our pupils’ literacy skills. We have some avid young readers here who are really enjoying the new library. Staff and pupils would like to say a big thank you to Amazon Hemel Hempstead for their kind donation.”