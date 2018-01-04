A good shampoo and set the secret for long life, says centenarian

A much-travelled Hemel resident celebrated her 100th birthday on Christmas Eve at Water Mill House care home.

Morwenna Rendle-Short was born in 1917, in the penultimate year of the First World War. She trained to be a nurse at St Thomas’ Hospital in London and during the Second World War was a nursing sister with the RAF, based in Cairo and Jerusalem.

After the war, she joined her sister to work in Hong Kong, moving on to travel and work in Africa and Spain.

Returning to the UK, Morwenna worked as a matron at Oundle School in Northants and Stowe School, Buckingham. She then went to live with her sister in Cambridge, hosting overseas students. Before retiring, she worked at a nursing home in Cambridge.

Morwenna’s top tip for reaching centenarian status is to always have a good shampoo and set. She said: “As long as your hair looks good, you will feel good.”

The care home laid on a tea party for Morwenna, followed by a private dinner, where she was joined by her nieces Alexandra and Hephzibah and her great nieces and nephews.

Home manager Noelia Fernandes said: “Morwenna has been with us for nearly three years and she is a very special lady that always likes to be glamorous and elegant.

“Water Mill House is very proud to celebrate Morwenna’s 100th birthday.”