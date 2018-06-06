A Brit of alright for former Tring student

A former Tring Park student is hoping to hit the high notes this month after being shortlisted for a Classical Brit Award.

Singer and lyricist Carly Paoli has been shortlisted in the first-ever Sound of Classical poll.

And if she scoops the award Carly will collect the award in person during the ceremony at the Royal Albert Hall.

Carly, who studied at Tring Park School for the Performing Arts said: “I had to pinch myself when I found out that I was nominated for a Brit Award and I’ve been thanking the Lord ever since I received this incredible and completely joyous news.

“Since I was a little girl, I dreamt about singing and sharing my music with an audience. Now that my dreams have come true, I hope other young people can be inspired to follow theirs.

“I am so excited, so grateful and so thrilled by this prestigious nomination.”

The 29-year-old released her debut album Singing My Dreams last year, which reached at number two in the UK Classical Albums chart.

She has worked with the likes of Jose Carreras and Andrea Bocelli, performed alongside Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler, and has sang for both the Prince of Wales and the Pope.