87 new flats to be built by December 2019 in Hemel Hempstead

One of Hemel Hempstead’s eye sores is to make way for much needed affordable homes.

87 one and two bedroom apartments, built across four blocks, are replacing the old Viking House offices, in Swallowdale Lane.

Hightown Housing began their demolition of the five-storey building in December 2016, and broke ground in April this year.

40 of the new homes will be available for intermediate rent while the remaining 47 will be let via Dacorum Borough Council’s Choice Based Lettings system.

A spokesman from Hightown Housing added: “For the social housing part of the site, we will advertise the properties to local people in housing need via Dacorum’s housing register.

“This will happen 7-8 weeks before they are ready to move into.”