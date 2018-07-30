75th wedding anniversary for Hemel couple

Hemel MP Sir Mike Penning joined Cedric and Joyce Firth to celebrate their incredible 75th wedding anniversary.

The couple marked the special day with a buffet for friends and family at the South Hill Lunch Club, which they have attended for about eight years.

Cedric and Joyce, both aged 94, married on July 18, 1943, when Cedric was a furniture salesman and Joyce was a secretary.

Sir Mike, who presented them with a bouquet from their friends at the club and a House of Commons teddy bear, said:“It is rare indeed that a couple are able to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

“I was delighted to be able to join them on this very special occasion.”