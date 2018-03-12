50th anniversary for Berkhamsted Walk

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Berkhamsted Walk, which raises vital funds for The Children’s Society.

The picturesque sponsored walk takes place on Sunday, May 13 during bluebell season, with routes suitable for all ages and abilities.

It offers a day out in stunning countryside, while raising thousands of pounds for The Children’s Society, a national charity that supports disadvantaged children and young people who are affected by abuse, hardship or neglect.

In the 50 years the Berkhamsted Walk has been running, the local fund-raising committee has raised over £300,000 for the charity.

Walkers wishing to take part can choose from three options – the Fun Walk (six miles), the Bluebell Walk (12 miles) and the Challenge Walk (18 miles).

The Bluebell and Challenge Walks start and finish from the centre of Berkhamsted. All walks go through the picturesque Chiltern Hills and the Ashridge Estate, and walkers are likely to see Berkhamsted School, the remains of Berkhamsted Castle and carpets of flowering bluebells.

Chairman of the Berkhamsted fund-raising committee, Ann Browning, who helps organise the annual sponsored walk, was awarded a British Empire Medal in the 2018 New Year’s Honours List for her charitable work.

She said: “We raised £10,000 from our 40th anniversary. Let’s do it again for our 50th!”

This year, a new route has been devised for the 50th anniversary walk, which will be started by The Children’s Society’s chief executive, Matthew Reed.

The individual walker and the group or family who raise the most sponsorship will be awarded £100 of goods from Berkhamsted Walk partner, Complete Outdoors.

For full details, see www.berkhamstedwalk.com