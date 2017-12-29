350 new homes and five traveller pitches coing to the edge of Hemel Hempstead?

350 new homes and five new traveller pitches could be built on the outskirts of Hemel Hempstead.

The site, to the north west of town, has already been allocated for development within the Dacorum Site Allocations Plan.

A public consultation on the proposals is to be held on Friday, January 12, from 1pm-8pm, at Grovehill Community Centre, Henry Wells Square.

Paul Kitson, general manager for the Homes and Communities Agency (HCA) in the south-east, said: “The allocation of this site is very positive news for the HCA – development of the site will help boost housing within the borough and give local people in Hemel Hempstead access to a home of their own.

“Making public sector land available to build more homes is core to what the HCA does, helping speed up the construction of new homes and increase housing supply to have a positive impact on housing growth in England.”

The scheme is a joint venture between the HCA and the Crown Estate, a quasi-public body which owns land across the UK.

Bosses of the town organisations say that an “extensive consultation” has already taken place, to ensure that “a sustainable development, benefiting both the new and existing residents”.

Steve Melligan, strategic land portfolio manager for The Crown Estate said: “We’re delighted to be working with the HCA to help unlock the potential for new, quality homes at this site, helping to meet local housing need alongside new community facilities.

“The consultation event will provide an opportunity for residents to view and give feedback on the proposals and I’d encourage everyone in the area to come along to learn about the plans and have their say, so that we can ensure our plans reflect the needs of local people.”

>What do you think of the ongoing house-building plans for Dacorum? Email thegazette@jpress.co.uk