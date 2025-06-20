Racing Club is also expanding its training partnerships, having recently welcomed two Classic-winning trainers to its ranks. | Racing Club

Racing Club, the fast-growing syndicate making racehorse ownership affordable for the everyday fan, welcomed two Classic-winning trainers to its ranks.

British horseracers Andrew Balding and Roger Varian, both incredibly respected in the sport, joined the club this year.

It comes following the Club’s celebratory win after Handlethekettle bolted up at Worcester on Wednesday (June 18).

Trained by Jamie Snowden, the progressive gelding made all to run out a dominant five-length winner, further enhancing his already impressive record over hurdles.

It follows an excellent jumps season for Racing Club, headlined by Wendigo, another Snowdon-trained prospect who enjoyed a strong campaign over hurdles.

This included a runner-up effort in Grade 1 company and will now be aimed at novice chases next season.

Jamie Snowden’s consistent success with Racing Club horses highlights the strength of the trainer–syndicate partnership and reinforces the Club’s commitment to placing its horses with top-class yards.

Building on that success, Legendary Luke is the latest exciting horse to join the Racing Club roster with Snowden.

A well-bred point-to-point winner from Ireland, he showed real promise with a slick jumping performance, recording the fastest time on the day in the process.

With his strong pedigree and proven ability, Legendary Luke looks like another smart addition for the jumps season ahead — and a horse Racing Club members can dream big with.

Building on this momentum, Racing Club is also expanding its training partnerships, having recently welcomed two Classic-winning trainers to its ranks.

Andrew Balding now trains Lord d’Or, a beautifully bred son of Palace Pier with a standout pedigree, while Roger Varian is overseeing the preparation of Havana Flower, an exciting filly by Havana Grey and part of Racing Club’s exclusive VIP-level syndicate offering.

Both horses represent a new tier of opportunity for Racing Club members, ranging from microshares to premium syndicates, ensuring there is an entry point for every racing enthusiast.

With more winners on the track and more elite trainers joining the team, Racing Club continues to lead the way in the modern ownership space.

As syndicate ownership is increasingly seen as the future of horse racing, Racing Club is proud to offer racing fans of all budgets a genuine and exciting path into the sport.