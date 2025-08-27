Brits save 80 per cent for Turkey ‘Hollywood Smile’ - only spending £5K overseas

Brits are jetting off to Istanbul in record numbers for popular cosmetic procedure - and are saving THOUSANDS.

It comes as Brits are ‘fed-up’ with sky-high UK cosmetic dentistry bills and are now saving 80 per cent overseas for the famous Hollywood Smile Turkey - with Istanbul fast becoming the global capital for celebrity-style transformations.

From dazzling white veneers to full smile makeovers, it’s no wonder Brits are swapping Harley Street for the Bosphorus.

The full cosmetic density makeover of the ‘Hollywood Smile’ - which includes veneers, implants, crowns, and digital smile design - gives you the perfect smile that’s natural looking too.

At Istanbul’s Lema Dental Clinic, every treatment is tailored to the patient.

They have high-tech 3D scans, digital mock-ups, and premium veneers for the best look.

In the UK, a ‘Hollywood Smile’ makeover can cost between £10K-50K - often putting it out of reach.

But in Istanbul, the same treatment comes in at a fraction of that, with dental veneers from £250-2,500 and dental crowns from £500-2,500.

A complete smile makeover for ‘Hollywood Smile’ can range anywhere from £5,000 to £30,000.

Brits can save so big they can get a new smile and a luxury holiday for less than UK treatment.

Why Istanbul for Hollywood Smile?

Internationally certified clinics meeting EU standards

Expert cosmetic dentists with years of experience abroad

All-inclusive packages (airport transfers, hotel stays, translators)

Direct flights from London in under 4 hours

A chance to combine life-changing dental care with a city break in one of the world’s most vibrant cities

Forget the horror stories - Istanbul’s top clinics use only FDA and CE-approved materials from global dental brands.

With VIP-level service and multilingual staff, international patients are treated like stars from the first WhatsApp consultation to the final check-up.

Before-and-after transformations are jaw-dropping, with patients ranging from everyday Brits to models, actors, and athletes.

The message is clear: your dream smile doesn’t have to cost a fortune.

