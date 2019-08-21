Where does Hemel Hempstead rank in the UK’s “sexiest cities and towns”?

A new poll has named Hemel Hempstead as the 461st sexiest place in the UK.

The study, organised by sex toy firm Lovehoney, ranks places by the number of different items they buy.

It also reveals the favourite fantasies of each location, with ‘Fantasy and roleplay costumes’ apparently a hit in Hemel.

Nearby Waltham Cross was the sexiest place in the county however, coming out third nationwide.

Dagenham, and Southsea in Hampshire, were the sexiest parts of the UK. Batley in West Yorkshire, Birkenhead in Merseyside, and Battle in East Sussex were bottom of the list.

See the full map at https://www.lovehoney.co.uk/sexmap/