Lee Stuart and Louise Price will join over 100 British racers driving 1,000 miles to Monte Carlo via France, Switzerland and Italy for this summer's Monte Carlo or Bust Rally.

The pair are encouraging other thrill seekers to join in and meet them at the start line.

Lee said: “We first took part in the event in 2019, racing our beautiful banger all the way to Monte Carlo and she didn't miss a beat. We're back this year and laying down the challenge to the good people of Hemel Hempstead to join us on another amazing adventure.”

Just some of the fun from 2019's Bust Rally.

He added: “This is a brilliant opportunity to get your team into gear and experience some of the greatest roads in Europe in some of worst cars from the UK!"

The world-famous rally, which takes place on the first weekend of June, challenges car lovers from across the UK to source a banger car for £500 or less and take part in a series of missions as they drive to Monaco.

The teams are asked to raise money for a charity of their choosing as they journey across Europe competing for points and prizes.

The participants at 2019's events which raised more than £150,000 for charity.

The three-day event, which is less about the fastest competitor but the fun of fancy dress and adventure, will allow participants to see some of Europe's most exciting locations.

The 2019 rally raised over £150,000 for UK charities, adding to the £1.2million total since 2013.

The Monte Carlo or Bust Rally takes place from June 2 to 5, 2022. Visit the event website to find out more.